Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 801 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,546,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,336,000 after buying an additional 297,043 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,666,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,204,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,089,000 after acquiring an additional 137,984 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,022,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 530,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after buying an additional 88,832 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $33.22.

