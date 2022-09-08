Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 194,279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 423,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

In other news, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $628,783.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $628,783.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,910. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolent Health Stock Up 3.9 %

EVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Evolent Health stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.19 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $319.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.31 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

