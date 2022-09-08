Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $174.08 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $154.21 and a 12-month high of $201.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.58.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

