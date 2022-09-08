Oppenheimer Increases IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $22.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 136.56% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

IDYA opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $365.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.51.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 225.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 109.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

