OppFi (OPFI) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare OppFi to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OppFi and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million $25.55 million 1.26 OppFi Competitors $4.05 billion $789.91 million 3.81

OppFi’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% OppFi Competitors -32.15% 18.65% 1.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

OppFi has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi’s competitors have a beta of 7.87, meaning that their average stock price is 687% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OppFi and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 OppFi Competitors 241 1244 1762 52 2.49

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.67%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 69.48%. Given OppFi’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

OppFi competitors beat OppFi on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

