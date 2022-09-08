OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 725,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $27,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 638.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,208,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 12.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $15.39 on Thursday. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $99.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward Stelmakh acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edward Stelmakh acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $163,603.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,493.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,800 shares of company stock worth $469,782 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

