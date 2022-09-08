OptionRoom 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $61,903.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $229,900.95 and approximately $61,903.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom (CRYPTO:ROOM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2021. OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room. OptionRoom’s official website is www.optionroom.finance.

OptionRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OptionRoom is a user governed oracle and forecast protocol built on Polkadot. OptionRoom has the ability to serve as an OaaS – Oracle as a Service where oracle requests are solved by governance. It allows users to create and participate in event derivatives that are pegged to real-world outcomes by governance consensus.Dual token model: ROOM serving as the utility token of OptionRoom and COURT serving as the governance token of the protocol. The governance token COURT can only be obtained by providing liquidity/”

