OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $229,900.95 and $61,903.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2021. OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. The official website for OptionRoom is www.optionroom.finance. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.

OptionRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OptionRoom is a user governed oracle and forecast protocol built on Polkadot. OptionRoom has the ability to serve as an OaaS – Oracle as a Service where oracle requests are solved by governance. It allows users to create and participate in event derivatives that are pegged to real-world outcomes by governance consensus.Dual token model: ROOM serving as the utility token of OptionRoom and COURT serving as the governance token of the protocol. The governance token COURT can only be obtained by providing liquidity/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

