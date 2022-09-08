Orbit Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $93.03 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $93.03 million and $1.54 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,793,591 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

