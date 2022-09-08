Orca Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Orca has a market cap of $18.39 million and $2.90 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orca has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Orca coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00004286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orca Profile

Orca (CRYPTO:ORCA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,224,409 coins. Orca’s official website is www.orca.so. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca is a place to exchange cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain. Additionally, users can provide liquidity to a trading pool to earn trading fees.Orca (ORCA) is the platform governance token issued on Solana.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orca using one of the exchanges listed above.

