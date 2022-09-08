Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

ORC opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 364,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 15.3% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 32,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 27.8% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

