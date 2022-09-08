Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Orchid Island Capital Price Performance
ORC opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $25.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.