Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OGN. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:OGN opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $39.47.
Institutional Trading of Organon & Co.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
