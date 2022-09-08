Orient Walt 24 Hour Volume Hits $212.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $247,248.99 and $212.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,846.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.18 or 0.06786146 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00868574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016152 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orient Walt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.