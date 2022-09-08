Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) & Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Head to Head Survey

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) and Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Land and Superdry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Land 7.81% 3.18% 2.21% Superdry N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oriental Land and Superdry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Land $2.51 billion 19.17 $73.51 million $0.13 203.77 Superdry $734.07 million 0.16 -$47.63 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Oriental Land has higher revenue and earnings than Superdry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oriental Land and Superdry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Land 0 1 2 0 2.67 Superdry 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Oriental Land has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superdry has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oriental Land beats Superdry on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Land

(Get Rating)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts; and Bon Voyage, a Disney shop. It is also involved in the land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Urayasu, Japan.

About Superdry

(Get Rating)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear. It operates owned and ecommerce, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores. The company operates through 231 owned, 475 franchised and licensed, and 27 Superdry branded licensed stores; and 21 international websites. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry plc in January 2018. Superdry plc was founded in 1985 and is based in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.