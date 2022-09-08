Origin Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.33 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $66.11 million and approximately $34.33 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

