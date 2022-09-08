Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Reaches Market Cap of $17,400.41

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $17,400.41 and $671.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00535677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00869095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017406 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022067 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com.

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars.

