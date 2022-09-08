Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $77.63

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.63 and last traded at $77.63, with a volume of 2363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 24.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 13.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

