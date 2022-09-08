OST (OST) Market Capitalization Achieves $376,746.11

OST (OST) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. OST has a market capitalization of $376,746.11 and approximately $27,480.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, OST has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

