Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,512 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 91.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $301,000.

Outfront Media Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 144.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Outfront Media Profile

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

