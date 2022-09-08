Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.75

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 1690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 34.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

