Oxen (OXEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $423,597.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $12.59 million and $423,597.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,260.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,630.73 or 0.08466881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00189691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00300691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.35 or 0.00785817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00665937 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001258 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,814,226 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

