Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.85-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.90-$1.05 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

OXM opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

