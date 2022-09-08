Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.00 million-$280.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.58 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.85-$10.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

OXM stock opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.