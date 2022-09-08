PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 101,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,406,000 after buying an additional 176,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,279,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $287,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.57 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.52.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

