Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.09% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 412,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 188,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,688,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,668,000 after purchasing an additional 389,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 75,523 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,351,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $40.82 on Thursday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58.

