Pakcoin (PAK) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Pakcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $239,717.63 and approximately $3,263.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00026058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00300129 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001246 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 98.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001864 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00029033 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/)THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the worldFAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan.INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a PakistaniWallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

