Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,483,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $20,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,794 shares of company stock worth $4,052,368 in the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

PLTR stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 3.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

