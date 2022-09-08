Pallapay (PALLA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34,878.00

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $34,878.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,839.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.63 or 0.06786994 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00868916 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016072 BTC.
About Pallapay
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
Buying and Selling Pallapay
Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.