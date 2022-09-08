Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of PAAS opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -49.35, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,896 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

