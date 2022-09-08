Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,232 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,553 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,634,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 45.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 57,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THFF. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $554.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $49.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. First Financial had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

