Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,295 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 31.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Paychex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.90 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.