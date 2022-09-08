Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 127.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.26. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Barclays downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

