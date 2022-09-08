Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 115.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 41.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $233.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.54 and a fifty-two week high of $405.89.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.09.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

