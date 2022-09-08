Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

