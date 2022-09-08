Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

