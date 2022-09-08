Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $128.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

