Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,944 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Stock Performance

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.68. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

CURO Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is -18.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CURO Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CURO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CURO Group to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

