Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,144 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 10.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARG opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.61. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

