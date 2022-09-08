Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VGR. StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.