Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,378 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in Global Payments by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 17,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $129.74 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.78.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.29.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

