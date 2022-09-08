Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 80,604 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,604 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MGNX. Citigroup upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics

MacroGenics Stock Up 4.2 %

In other news, CFO James Karrels acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $259.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.96. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $28.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 326.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. Research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.