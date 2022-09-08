Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBHC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in National Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NBHC. DA Davidson increased their target price on National Bank to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,566.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,566.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $197,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $72.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

National Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.