Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,219,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Replimune Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

Replimune Group Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.79 and a quick ratio of 19.79. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $942.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.95.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.