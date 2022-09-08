Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,952 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $781.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $245,608.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 680,767 shares in the company, valued at $27,659,563.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $245,608.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 680,767 shares in the company, valued at $27,659,563.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $256,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,229,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,740 shares of company stock worth $736,758 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

See Also

