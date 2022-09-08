Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,698 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $773,229,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $5,728,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $775,044,786.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,570 shares of company stock valued at $89,311,945. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $134.90 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $464.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

