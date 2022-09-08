Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,707 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,153 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,009,000 after buying an additional 1,413,440 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NetEase by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after buying an additional 534,272 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NetEase by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,009,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,748,000 after buying an additional 48,848 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

Shares of NTES opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

