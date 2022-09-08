Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Trading Up 2% This Week

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $47,421.02 and $51,023.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for about $0.0929 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,351.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00037585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00134869 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022739 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

According to CryptoCompare, "Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. "

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

