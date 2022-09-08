Pantos Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $30.74 Million (PAN)

Pantos (PAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Pantos has a market capitalization of $30.74 million and approximately $19,892.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,373.53 or 0.99980189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039287 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,161,689 coins. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pantos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol:Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.