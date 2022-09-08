Parachute Market Capitalization Achieves $500,834.20 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $500,834.20 and $54,123.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00031778 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.