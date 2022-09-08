Paralink Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $430,326.38 (PARA)

Paralink Network (PARA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Paralink Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paralink Network has a total market capitalization of $430,326.38 and $37,418.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paralink Network has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paralink Network Profile

Paralink Network (PARA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2021. Paralink Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,266,217 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork.

Paralink Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paralink Network offers a multi-chain oracle platform for DeFi and other blockchain applications. Paralink Node supports Ethereum and Plasm, with more networks coming soon.Anyone can run the Paralink Node and serve as an oracle to DeFi smart contracts. Paralink oracle quorums are self-organizing, on-chain consensus networks for data streams that require higher degree of security. Relayer quorum is a set of nominated validators that perform the final oracle job validation and relay the results over bridges/xcmp. The relayer quorum is governed by PARA token holders.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paralink Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paralink Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paralink Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

